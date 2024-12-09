O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

