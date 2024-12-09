Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives $53.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
