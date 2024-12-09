PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,933 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $33,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7,560.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 15.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,658.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,947. This trade represents a 58.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $115.88 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

