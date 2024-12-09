PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $103.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.