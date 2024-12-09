Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 350 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. YETI accounts for 1.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in YETI were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $210,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in YETI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in YETI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in YETI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

YETI stock opened at $42.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

