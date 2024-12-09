Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.22 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,173,000 after buying an additional 176,070 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.