Pier Capital LLC Acquires 471 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $322.49 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $413.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 703 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.40, for a total value of $218,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $388,931.20. This trade represents a 35.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

