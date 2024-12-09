Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $245.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.42 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day moving average of $220.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
