Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,553,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $245.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.42 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day moving average of $220.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

