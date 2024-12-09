Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $99,000 Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 440.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Anterix were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth approximately $769,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Anterix by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $628.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anterix

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

