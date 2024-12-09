Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $81,000 in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $7,685,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,669.76. This represents a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 65,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,219,920.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,394.25. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.