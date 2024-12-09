Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $114,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Quarry LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,992. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $90,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,039.90. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,206. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $26.88 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

