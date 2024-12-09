Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $91,000 Investment in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 38.9% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair by 15.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair in the third quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.55. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.54. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sinclair

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.