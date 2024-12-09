Point72 DIFC Ltd Reduces Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd trimmed its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,221. The trade was a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OFG stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. OFG Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

