Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.2 %

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 87.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.