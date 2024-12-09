ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $25,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $106.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

