Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 0.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of Public Storage worth $117,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.07.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSA opened at $334.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

