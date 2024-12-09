Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 626,427 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.13% of Pure Storage worth $515,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after buying an additional 747,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after buying an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,861,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,768,000 after buying an additional 93,106 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,357,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.8 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.84, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,611,127.10. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This represents a 8.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,030. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

