Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 969 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,108,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $177,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,165,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

