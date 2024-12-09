Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,492,000 after purchasing an additional 939,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after buying an additional 606,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1,630.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after buying an additional 732,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $57.32 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $68.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

