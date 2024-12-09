Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.81 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $153.93 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

