Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ORIX were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 10.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 143.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 44.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 635.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of IX opened at $113.00 on Monday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

