Quarry LP Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Monro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Price Performance

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $812.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.06 million. Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

