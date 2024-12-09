Quarry LP Has $79,000 Stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,566,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 1,189,467 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 225,879 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 165,181 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 171.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

LRMR opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.86. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

