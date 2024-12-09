Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,820 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,137,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,026 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,572,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,472,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,763,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 653,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,638.10. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,988.80. This trade represents a 27.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.6 %

RVMD opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

