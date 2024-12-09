Quarry LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Quarry LP cut its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Neumora Therapeutics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.34.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $83,500.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,719.66. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $342,303. The trade was a 41.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $686,361. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

