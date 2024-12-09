Quarry LP Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,107,000 after purchasing an additional 975,045 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,217,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.