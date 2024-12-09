Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 67.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in ASML by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.83.

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $721.01 and its 200 day moving average is $857.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

