Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

