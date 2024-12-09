Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $73.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

