Raelipskie Partnership Acquires 225 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Raelipskie Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 378,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,952,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $99.75 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.