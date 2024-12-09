Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/4/2024 – M&T Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $223.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

12/4/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $205.00 to $221.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $243.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $243.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

11/15/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $232.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $192.00 to $207.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $190.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $190.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $228.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $188.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $211.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.25 and a 200-day moving average of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

In other news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,994 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

