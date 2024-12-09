Reviewing Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 16.24% 9.86% 0.95% Red River Bancshares 21.42% 10.76% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Red River Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $138.72 million 2.42 $17.81 million $5.79 12.16 Red River Bancshares $149.60 million 2.72 $34.88 million $4.75 12.64

Dividends

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Services and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Citizens Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.75%. Given Citizens Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Services is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Citizens Financial Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

