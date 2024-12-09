Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 33,047 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,886 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,138 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 115,741 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 75.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,882 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $199,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,307 shares of company stock worth $3,178,479 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.12. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Read Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.