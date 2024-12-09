Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 1,181 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 97.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 21.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after buying an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.