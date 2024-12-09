Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 43,645 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2,536.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

NYSE CI opened at $317.81 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

