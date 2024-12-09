Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Lowered by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $319,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 42.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 7.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $49.42 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

