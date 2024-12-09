Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 10,257 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 670,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 89,594 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,980,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after buying an additional 193,653 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

