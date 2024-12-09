Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $46,168,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,513,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of J opened at $137.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

