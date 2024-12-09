Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Insulet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Insulet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 4.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 84.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD opened at $265.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.32. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $279.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

