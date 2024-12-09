Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,744 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $345,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 34,991 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,061,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $2,960,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $39,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,181.15. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,257.12. This represents a 70.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $261,888 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $57.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

