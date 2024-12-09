SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $4.17 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 2.1% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $157.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 15.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,661.05. This represents a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

