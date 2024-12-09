SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.0% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $247.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $696.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.81.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Nuclear Stocks Powering Big Tech’s Data Center Revolution
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How Amazon’s Drone Deliveries Could Boost Profits and Valuation
- Trading Halts Explained
- AT&T’s Big Bet on Fiber, 5G, and $10 Billion Buyback Program
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.