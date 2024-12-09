SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

