Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,522 ($19.40) and last traded at GBX 1,510 ($19.24), with a volume of 238112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,518 ($19.34).

Smithson Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,447.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,422.55.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

