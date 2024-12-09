SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.