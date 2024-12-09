SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 299.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

