State Street Corp Buys 65,846 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $577,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $526.81 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.33 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.89. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

