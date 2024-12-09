State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.05% of Bunge Global worth $681,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BG opened at $84.00 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.