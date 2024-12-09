State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.84% of Qorvo worth $472,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 236,590 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $283,756.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,809.15. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

