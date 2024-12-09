Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 17,375 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,513 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $583,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,088,170 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,725,000 after buying an additional 354,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $167.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,175.60. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,270 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

Get Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.